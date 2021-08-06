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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-06
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21 views • August 06, 2021
Remember the wholesome Muppets of yesteryear, when they wre good for our children to watch? Now they are nothing more than an indoctrination camp that would have Jim Henson rolling over in his grave at the audacity of the left to "indoctrinate" our children to be confused about what is right and wrong in the eyes of God.
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