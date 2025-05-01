BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ARMAGEDDON DEFENSE SYSTEM - PROTECTING EARTH FROM ASTEROIDS... OR SOMETHING MORE? - RBTV52
The Appearance
The Appearance
326 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
232 views • 4 days ago

Revelations BEYOND THE VEIL 52


WVU engineer developing laser system to defend space assets from debris in Earth’s orbit

https://wvutoday.wvu.edu/stories/2023/10/04/wvu-engineer-developing-laser-system-to-defend-space-assets-from-debris-in-earth-s-orbit


Earth Can Protect Itself: Here’s How We’d Stop an Asteroid in Its Tracks

https://nasaspacenews.com/2025/02/earth-can-protect-itself-heres-how-wed-stop-an-asteroid-in-its-tracks/


AI-powered lasers could zap space debris away from collision courses

https://www.space.com/ai-powered-lasers-could-help-with-space-debris


Armageddon defence system: The new missions that could protect Earth from world-killing asteroids

https://www.sciencefocus.com/space/armageddon-defence-system-hera


NASA Space Lasers Could Become Earth’s First Line of Defense Against Collisions and Spaceborne Threats

https://thedebrief.org/nasa-space-lasers-could-become-earths-first-line-of-defense-against-collisions-and-spaceborne-threats/


The Death Star - Dreams and Visions

3/5/2013

https://theappearance.com/new-page-52.htm



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nemesisnibiruraptureww3earthquakesdays of noahday of the lordpole shifttsunamistectonic platesbrown dwarfsolar flareswalking in the spiritdivine protectionovercomersmagma risingarctic vortexstrong windsanswered prayersafe placesmighty hand of godpreparation for times aheadperihelionvision of the nightmessage for bride
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy