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Trumps speech a big nothing Burger, WEAK! With obligitatory phony pitch to take kill vaxx
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334 views • August 22, 2021
Hey Trump how about a word of sympathy for all the thousands dead or injured victims from this horror vaxx. and the millions or billions dead in near future. But then Trump is Mr. Warp speed vaxx isn't he? I thought he sounded disingenuous. He's a liar. You know damn well he never took the shot. He's a fucking creep. I think he stepped aside to avoid vaxx fallout. He didn't fight very hard over the stolen election. He told everyone on Jan 6th to go to the Capitol. Did he or will he stand up for the hundreds arrested and rotting in jail for him? NO! Trump is a fraud. Trump isn't going to save America. He only cares about himself. Well armed citizens with a will to fight for liberty will save America. Forget that asshole. WATCH https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9cfb537e-d526-4ab8-bb29-384785ee69be
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