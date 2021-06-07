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The Gospel of John ~ The Life & Ministry of Jesus Christ. ~ [John Chapters 1-21].
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9 views • June 07, 2021
I. How to receive true and full Christian Salvation.
1. Pastor Derek Prince Complete Christian Salvation (Official):
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyD8kputqpg&;t=45s [PART I]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1dJT-NfQbg&;t=1s [PART II]
===
2. Pastor David Pawson (Official) Normal Christian Birth:
https://www.davidpawson.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp8Su1_XRTU&;t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidPawsonMinistry/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b80hdE_-_lE&;list=RDCMUCHcMzsUck5hwRHE77AOTNSA&start_radio=1&t=2
===
3. Be filled w the Holy Spirit of God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn6dOF_xx9Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niyi7CMBPb8&;feature=youtu.be
===
4. The Indwelling AND Outflowing of the Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBlZCjRzB3E&;t=8s
===
5. The personality of The Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aSZP6kfrmc&;t=36s
===
6. How to get to heaven
http://jesus-is-lord.com/2_heaven.htm
===
II. Bible Hub:
https://biblehub.com/
E-Sword (free Bible study on your PC):
https://www.e-sword.net/
Bible Getaway:
https://www.biblegateway.com/
===
III. Prayers:
Prayers Archives http://hbcdelivers.org/category/prayers/
===
IV. Christian Books, Audios and Sermons:
1. Aneko Press
https://anekopress.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anekopress/videos
https://www.audible.co.uk/
2. Christian Sermons and Audio Books:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSK9NSk5bxOnJB9yNsuqyjQ
Caution: Be aware of Dr David Mackereth allowed to upload his own teachings into this YT channel. I think this man is a false preacher seeking his own glory. Not long ago (2020) we agreed to meet (somewhere) but when I asked him (on an email before meeting) about this own testimony of Jesus Christ, about the Jews, about speaking in tongues, and few other things, he cancelled on me.
3. Audio Sermons by Seakers:
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermonsspeaker.asp
When comes to Christian teachings and sermons, I would only go for the Classical Speakers "the Reformers and Puritans" on this website. The works of the Christian preachers, pastors/ministers listed below are second to none:
1. Pink, A. W.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhXKiZ9-0Hc&;list=PLYBJGycQfRUBDAymspbKCZAXmUbvy5SY8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_btx1uMamM&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&start_radio=1&t=34s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmN9OfPtGzs&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&index=2
2. Ryle, J. C.
3. Spurgeon, C. H.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=71017750597
4. Torrey, R. A.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=4300871358
5. Tozer, A. W.
6. Murray, Andrew
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=6290764934
7. Bunyan, John.
8. Knox, John
9. Luther, Martin
10. Tyndale, William
===
V. Spurgeons Gems (Sermons, Books, Teachings, Prayers, Quotes) in English and in Spanish:
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
====
NOTE: When reading your Bible remember that the word "Jew" is "A FALSE CONSTRUCT" as it is "not" written anywhere in the Old Testament. Let's be crystal clear that "Jews" are a "mongrelized/hybrid/manzer race" http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm Therefore, they are NEITHER of the House of Judah NOR of the House of Jacob/Israel (the true white Hebrew/Israelites) but are of the seed of Esau/Edom (these are the white looking ones). Jews have Black/Canaanite, Babylonian/Mesopotamian, Mongolian/Khazar/Ashkenazi blood running through their veins (this is why they've erased the Khazarian History and Map out of History). Esau (the forefather of the Jews married NOT ONLY into the Cannanite (Genesis 3:15) AND INTO the Nephilim's bloodlines (Genesis 6:4) BUT also into the Ishmaelite bloodline when he took an Ishmaelite woman (identified as Muslism today).The Pharisees and Saducees are identified today as "modern Jewry", and these are the hard core Chabad Lubavitch Cabal Zionist Talmudic Jews, who say they are Jews, but are of the Synagogue of Satan (Rev. 3:9). They are literally worshipping Lucifer; they've admitted doing this, I have the quotes and I have heard them saying/admitting doing so.
It took me +5 years to understand the true natura/DNA/lineage of the so-called Jew/Yid/Judio hiding behind the mask of Edom.
1. Pastor Derek Prince Complete Christian Salvation (Official):
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyD8kputqpg&;t=45s [PART I]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1dJT-NfQbg&;t=1s [PART II]
===
2. Pastor David Pawson (Official) Normal Christian Birth:
https://www.davidpawson.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp8Su1_XRTU&;t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidPawsonMinistry/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b80hdE_-_lE&;list=RDCMUCHcMzsUck5hwRHE77AOTNSA&start_radio=1&t=2
===
3. Be filled w the Holy Spirit of God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn6dOF_xx9Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niyi7CMBPb8&;feature=youtu.be
===
4. The Indwelling AND Outflowing of the Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBlZCjRzB3E&;t=8s
===
5. The personality of The Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aSZP6kfrmc&;t=36s
===
6. How to get to heaven
http://jesus-is-lord.com/2_heaven.htm
===
II. Bible Hub:
https://biblehub.com/
E-Sword (free Bible study on your PC):
https://www.e-sword.net/
Bible Getaway:
https://www.biblegateway.com/
===
III. Prayers:
Prayers Archives http://hbcdelivers.org/category/prayers/
===
IV. Christian Books, Audios and Sermons:
1. Aneko Press
https://anekopress.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anekopress/videos
https://www.audible.co.uk/
2. Christian Sermons and Audio Books:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSK9NSk5bxOnJB9yNsuqyjQ
Caution: Be aware of Dr David Mackereth allowed to upload his own teachings into this YT channel. I think this man is a false preacher seeking his own glory. Not long ago (2020) we agreed to meet (somewhere) but when I asked him (on an email before meeting) about this own testimony of Jesus Christ, about the Jews, about speaking in tongues, and few other things, he cancelled on me.
3. Audio Sermons by Seakers:
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermonsspeaker.asp
When comes to Christian teachings and sermons, I would only go for the Classical Speakers "the Reformers and Puritans" on this website. The works of the Christian preachers, pastors/ministers listed below are second to none:
1. Pink, A. W.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhXKiZ9-0Hc&;list=PLYBJGycQfRUBDAymspbKCZAXmUbvy5SY8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_btx1uMamM&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&start_radio=1&t=34s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmN9OfPtGzs&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&index=2
2. Ryle, J. C.
3. Spurgeon, C. H.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=71017750597
4. Torrey, R. A.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=4300871358
5. Tozer, A. W.
6. Murray, Andrew
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=6290764934
7. Bunyan, John.
8. Knox, John
9. Luther, Martin
10. Tyndale, William
===
V. Spurgeons Gems (Sermons, Books, Teachings, Prayers, Quotes) in English and in Spanish:
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
====
NOTE: When reading your Bible remember that the word "Jew" is "A FALSE CONSTRUCT" as it is "not" written anywhere in the Old Testament. Let's be crystal clear that "Jews" are a "mongrelized/hybrid/manzer race" http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm Therefore, they are NEITHER of the House of Judah NOR of the House of Jacob/Israel (the true white Hebrew/Israelites) but are of the seed of Esau/Edom (these are the white looking ones). Jews have Black/Canaanite, Babylonian/Mesopotamian, Mongolian/Khazar/Ashkenazi blood running through their veins (this is why they've erased the Khazarian History and Map out of History). Esau (the forefather of the Jews married NOT ONLY into the Cannanite (Genesis 3:15) AND INTO the Nephilim's bloodlines (Genesis 6:4) BUT also into the Ishmaelite bloodline when he took an Ishmaelite woman (identified as Muslism today).The Pharisees and Saducees are identified today as "modern Jewry", and these are the hard core Chabad Lubavitch Cabal Zionist Talmudic Jews, who say they are Jews, but are of the Synagogue of Satan (Rev. 3:9). They are literally worshipping Lucifer; they've admitted doing this, I have the quotes and I have heard them saying/admitting doing so.
It took me +5 years to understand the true natura/DNA/lineage of the so-called Jew/Yid/Judio hiding behind the mask of Edom.
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