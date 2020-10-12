Huge Biden-Harris display made from 19 hay bales on a Massachusetts farm is set on fire by arsonist

#Fire #Arson #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #DonaldTrump #Farm



A Massachusetts farm's giant Joe Biden-Kamala Harris 2020 sign made from hay bales was set ablaze on Friday - just one day after it was set up.



The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm, in Dalton, featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.



Dicken Crane, owner of the farm, told The Berkshire Eagle that he was working Friday evening when he turned around and saw the display was on fire.



The political sign was only up one day before it was torched to the ground. No one was injured.



Lonnie Durfee, 49, was arrested and charged the followong day with burning personal property. He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday and it was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.



Crane told Boston 25 News that the display came after a number of Biden signs were stolen from people's homes in Dalton.



'We were seeing a lot of big Trump banners and only a few little small Biden signs that people kept complaining were being stolen, so we got the idea no one’s going to steal 1,200-pound round bales,' he told the publication,



Crane said they expected the display to be vandalized, but never imagined it would be set on fire with gasoline.



'It was very worrisome somebody would set those bales on fire, you had to wonder whether he would be willing to set a barn on fire,' he added.



Crane told Boston 25 News that authorities quickly sussed out the suspect with help from community members.



'The guy who did this was bragging in a bar that he was going to do it in front of a whole bunch of people and then when he went to the gas station to get the gas, he was bragging there that he was going to do it,' said Crane.