BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rapture dream! 5 years old saw Jesus! IMPORTANT End dream message!
The Coming Day
The Coming Day
4 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • January 13, 2021
Our 5 years old daughter had a Rapture dream and saw Jesus, Heaven and the Tribulation on October 31st 2020.

Jesus is coming back really soon to pick up His bride but also to punish the wicked, don’t be left behind!

If you want to give your life to Jesus and be saved, here is an exemple to use for your personal prayer to the Lord:

“I believe that you died on the cross for me, to save me and that God raised you from the dead 3 days later. You did what I could not do for myself. I come to you now and ask you to take control of my life; I give it to you. From this day forward, help me to live every day for you and in a way that pleases you. I receive You as my Lord and Savior. Now, help me to live for you the rest of this life. I love you, Lord, and I thank you that I will spend all eternity with you.
In the name of Jesus, I pray.
Amen.”

If you prayed sincerely this prayer, you are saved and are now redeemed by Christ and justified, you are now God’s child who belongs to the Kingdom. Find a good Bible believer Christian church and get baptized under water as Jesus Christ did.

Congratulation, brother, sister! I love you in Christ and God loves you so much!


Credits:

Paintings:
-Akiane Kramarik

Pictures and videos:
-Our family
-Shutterstock (CyberLink)

Music:
-Arthur Basov: In my Memory
-Capo Productions: Cut Short
-Ilegot: Hypnosis
-Tellent Studios: A Place in Heaven
-Wilfred Symphony Orchestra: Bach Air on the G String
-Pavel Yudin: Road to Smiles
-Emmanuel Jacob: Adagio For Thee
-SoundDesign: After the Apocalypse
-Ricky Bombino: All in Your Hands
-Serj Anto: African Savannah
-Pavlo Butorin: Bless the World
Keywords
godheavenjesusdreamsrapturetribulationchildend timesdreamreturn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Mike Adams
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: A mother&#8217;s embrace, a child&#8217;s journey and the power of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: A mother’s embrace, a child’s journey and the power of informed consent

Belle Carter
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy