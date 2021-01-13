Rapture dream! 5 years old saw Jesus! IMPORTANT End dream message!

Our 5 years old daughter had a Rapture dream and saw Jesus, Heaven and the Tribulation on October 31st 2020.



Jesus is coming back really soon to pick up His bride but also to punish the wicked, don’t be left behind!



If you want to give your life to Jesus and be saved, here is an exemple to use for your personal prayer to the Lord:



“I believe that you died on the cross for me, to save me and that God raised you from the dead 3 days later. You did what I could not do for myself. I come to you now and ask you to take control of my life; I give it to you. From this day forward, help me to live every day for you and in a way that pleases you. I receive You as my Lord and Savior. Now, help me to live for you the rest of this life. I love you, Lord, and I thank you that I will spend all eternity with you.

In the name of Jesus, I pray.

Amen.”



If you prayed sincerely this prayer, you are saved and are now redeemed by Christ and justified, you are now God’s child who belongs to the Kingdom. Find a good Bible believer Christian church and get baptized under water as Jesus Christ did.



Congratulation, brother, sister! I love you in Christ and God loves you so much!





Credits:



Paintings:

-Akiane Kramarik



Pictures and videos:

-Our family

-Shutterstock (CyberLink)



Music:

-Arthur Basov: In my Memory

-Capo Productions: Cut Short

-Ilegot: Hypnosis

-Tellent Studios: A Place in Heaven

-Wilfred Symphony Orchestra: Bach Air on the G String

-Pavel Yudin: Road to Smiles

-Emmanuel Jacob: Adagio For Thee

-SoundDesign: After the Apocalypse

-Ricky Bombino: All in Your Hands

-Serj Anto: African Savannah

-Pavlo Butorin: Bless the World