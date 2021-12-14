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3 strikes but Mike444 carries on thanks to God
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222 views • December 14, 2021
Hi in this video I just wanted to inform my brothers and sisters that after 3 strikes I prayed to God to still use me to share the gospel and do his will and after I appealed , YouTube reinstated my channel ( but banned from uploading for 3 weeks ) God bless and will post on YouTube again soon
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