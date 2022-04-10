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MRNA TOXIC VAX TRUTH EXPOSED - so WHY is it still being PUSHED? WE KNOW WHY
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364 views • April 10, 2022
MRNA TOXIC VAX TRUTH EXPOSED - so WHY is it still being PUSHED? WE KNOW WHY
Dr. Lee Vliet provide this RED ALERT warning to parents in this SGT CLIP: DO NOT vaccinate your children with the TOXIC and DEADLY experimental mRNA shots which are now PROVEN to devastate health and/or KILL.
What virus? Where is the proof? Virology debunked.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1ptkp0qgp6hvn9o/What%20virus%3F%20Where%20is%20the%20proof%3F%20Virology%20debunked.pdf?dl=0
Priusguy@1955
“CDC had a patent since 2007 with Pfizer and Moderma. So they have stock and ownership of the vaccine. They spent over a billion dollars in advertisement for this bio-weapon kill shot. CDC is a private agency that needs to be dismantled and held accountable for their crimes against humanity.” - Windsfires
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4d6hT2Of4Fz/
Dr. Lee Vliet provide this RED ALERT warning to parents in this SGT CLIP: DO NOT vaccinate your children with the TOXIC and DEADLY experimental mRNA shots which are now PROVEN to devastate health and/or KILL.
What virus? Where is the proof? Virology debunked.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1ptkp0qgp6hvn9o/What%20virus%3F%20Where%20is%20the%20proof%3F%20Virology%20debunked.pdf?dl=0
Priusguy@1955
“CDC had a patent since 2007 with Pfizer and Moderma. So they have stock and ownership of the vaccine. They spent over a billion dollars in advertisement for this bio-weapon kill shot. CDC is a private agency that needs to be dismantled and held accountable for their crimes against humanity.” - Windsfires
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4d6hT2Of4Fz/
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