X22 REPORT Ep. 3100b - Nobody Is Above The Law, Military-Civilian Alliance, Treasonous Crimes, Blind Justice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3100b - June 23, 2023
Nobody Is Above The Law, Military-Civilian Alliance, Treasonous Crimes, Blind Justice
The [DS] is in trouble, people now see the coverup, they see how they protect people in their criminal enterprise. The people see the system, it is getting clearer and clearer every single day. Trump has the fake news, corrupt politicians continually repeating that nobody is above the law. Trump needs the people to reach the knowledge of the military so there can be blind justice.
