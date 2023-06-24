Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3100b - Nobody Is Above The Law, Military-Civilian Alliance, Treasonous Crimes, Blind Justice
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3100b - June 23, 2023

Nobody Is Above The Law, Military-Civilian Alliance, Treasonous Crimes, Blind Justice


 The [DS] is in trouble, people now see the coverup, they see how they protect people in their criminal enterprise. The people see the system, it is getting clearer and clearer every single day. Trump has the fake news, corrupt politicians continually repeating that nobody is above the law. Trump needs the people to reach the knowledge of the military so there can be blind justice.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
free speechcensorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicate

