INVOLUNTARY EUTHANASIA IN NHS HOSPITALS - REINTRODUCTION OF THE 'LIVERPOOL CARE PATHWAY'

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The Liverpool Care Pathway for the Dying Patient (LCP) is a care pathway in the United Kingdom (excluding Wales) covering palliative care options for patients in the final days or hours of life. It was developed to help doctors and nurses provide quality end-of-life care, to transfer quality end-of-life care from the hospice to hospital setting.
Michael Elston speaking from Altrincham Town Hall concerning NHS England's reintroduction of involuntary euthanasia as part of its response to the covid-19 pandemic because this country simply does not have enough hospital beds to treat everyone.
Download the NHS document "Palliative Care in Hospital Specialty Guide" (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NzQyMGQxNjct
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/ZDAyMDJjYzQt