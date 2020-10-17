© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keep anointing even yourself with The Word which is Jesus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • October 17, 2020
The burning lamp represents our faith and the oil represents the WORD OF GOD we need the oil to be “ON FIRE” for the LORD so we need to hear and read THE WORD to continue in THE FAITH !!
The Word of God in KJV :
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgIu54K4QxNlf4Ufxe0f2sZ3fGeULtYsd
The Word of God in KJV :
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgIu54K4QxNlf4Ufxe0f2sZ3fGeULtYsd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.