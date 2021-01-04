MUST LISTEN!! PATRIOTS: THE TIME IS NOW!!

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Charlene Bollinger the founder of MAGA Freedom Rally DC joins me to discuss the next steps to SAVE OUR REPUBLIC, and YOU are instrumental to this plan. God bless the Patriots and truth tellers.
https://magafreedomrallydc.com/maga/
Charlene is also the CEO and founder of:
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/