He had been lying on the frozen ground for 15 days The pain didn't stop coming, his body kept shaki

Pitiful Animal





July 30, 2023





He had been lying on the frozen ground for 15 days.

If the day was a little sunny, the temperature at night was only -10 degrees.

Beside him was a large road full of traffic.

He laid panting waiting for someone to help, but all to no avail.

The pain didn't stop coming, his body kept shaking.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

