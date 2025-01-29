© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientists from Chicago have been developing a bionic robotic arm for several years now, which can be controlled remotely with the power of thought, while feeling everything that it does.
The limb works in tandem with a chip in the brain, and the tactile feedback is provided by a bunch of sensors. The technology is still being improved in terms of sensations and speed, and in the future they want to make prosthetics based on it.