Scientists from Chicago have been developing a bionic robotic arm for several years now, which can be controlled remotely with the power of thought, while feeling everything that it does.
71 views • 3 months ago

Scientists from Chicago have been developing a bionic robotic arm for several years now, which can be controlled remotely with the power of thought, while feeling everything that it does.

The limb works in tandem with a chip in the brain, and the tactile feedback is provided by a bunch of sensors. The technology is still being improved in terms of sensations and speed, and in the future they want to make prosthetics based on it.

