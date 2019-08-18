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The sun is clearly in the clouds!
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318 views • August 18, 2019
The world you think you live in is a manufactured delusion. Everything you've been told about this earth has been a lie. Break the chains of their Programing and you'll break their spell.
You live in a flat earth realm created by God, with a small close sun & moon.
You live in a flat earth realm created by God, with a small close sun & moon.
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