The SIMPLICITY Of The Gospel - A Step-By-Step Guide For Your Salvation

A WAKE-UP CALL FOR LOST SOULS:

God's wrath will pour upon all the ungodly and the wicked; His wrath will be seen, you only have to read the book of Revelations from chapters 6 through 19, it talks about it in the king james bible. This will happen during the 7 year tribulation period that is around the corner but first, the rapture has to take place in order for the seven year tribulation period to begin.

So, are you saved in the Lord Jesus Christ? If you get left behind during that timeline, you will see all hell break loose and it will be a nightmare to live in these horrific times.

Who is the father of all lies? satan is the father of all lies and the deceiver of the whole world, in him lies darkness and there is no light in him. All you see around you and have learnt since childhood, is a lie, all lies, we have only been fed lies.

The only way to have your scales fall off, is to get saved in The Lord Jesus Christ who is God Almighty, The Creator of the world. He is the Light of the world, all those who come to Him will see The Light and He will show you all things through The Holy Spirit.

2 Corinthians 4:4 - In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them that believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine upon them.

Are you saved in The Lord Jesus Christ? If not, today is the day of your Salvation. This message is for all those who are lost in the cares of this world.

The gospel (good news) for lost souls, how can you get saved?:

Jesus Christ is the only way to Heaven, there is no other way! You only have to believe in what Jesus Christ did for you on the cross at Calvary, He died for the sins of the whole world and that's including you, so why not live for Him? Because He lives, I can face tomorrow!

It's all about Jesus Christ's precious blood - Romans 3:25 - Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in His blood, to declare His righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;

Believe and trust from your heart that Jesus Christ died for your sins and resurrected to save you and is coming back very soon, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.

1 Corinthians 15.1-4 saves lost souls when you truly believe from your heart. Jesus Christ paid the death penalty in our stead and nailed it to the cross. Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from hell, Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Ephesians 1:13, saved and sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise.

Heaven and Hell are real, literal places, there is nothing in-between. Choose your eternal destination wisely for your soul.

Time is running out, tomorrow is not promised!

Please watch on you tube: https://youtu.be/-WRxHe3mWAY

You will find more videos on my PLAYLIST tab on you tube.

Grace and Peace to all.

Too much "censorship" and "shadow-banning" happening on many platforms.

