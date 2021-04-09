Few Governments Are Decent; Behind the Vaccines Are All Corruptions

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In the April 4, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo pointed out that few governments were decent, and there were a lot corruptions behind the government pushed vaccination. He also commented that ultimately the people will pay for the huge amount of subsidies issued by the government.