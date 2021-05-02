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Dark Winter, CIA, LSD, Industrial Complex
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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104 views • May 02, 2021
Did you know that LSD and hippies were invented by the CIA in the 1960s? No? Well, the idea was to hook kids on sex, drugs and rock & roll (hey, it worked!), so they would not overthrow the military industrial complex. Accomplices in this diabolical scheme were, in England, the Beatles and, in America, Jim Morrison, Frank Zappa and other residents of Laurel Canyon in L.A. Joseph Flatley dove down this conspiracy rabbit hole to find out how this happened…
“There’s this guy from the CIA, and he’s creepin’ around Laurel Canyon…”
— Frank Zappa, “Plastic People”
https://pleasekillme.com/cia-rock-roll/
Keywords
cialsdjim morrisondark winterfrank zappa
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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