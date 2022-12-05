【 G -Times NEWS】Trudeau Slams Alberta Sovereignty Act

https://gnews.org/articles/562490
Summary：According to a National Post report on November 30th, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed on the same day that although he himself has no intention of confronting the Sovereignty Act that Alberta is currently pushing forward, he will not give up the exercise of the federal government’s authority
