YouTuber intentionally crashes plane.

A YouTuber who intentionally crashed his plane for the sake of views could potentially face a prison sentence up to 20 years.
By violating FAA regulations and operating his aircraft in a careless and reckless manner, as he supposedly endangered the lives and property of others.
How does one come to the final decision that this is a good idea?
