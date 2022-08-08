Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 8/8/22 - Censorship Gone Wild & The Taxman Cometh

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Today's discussion begins with a review of enhanced efforts at censorship by social media platforms that are deplatforming key doctors and whistleblowers on the basis of false "fact checks," Ukraine funds being used to identity "information terrorists," and even the UN starting a campaign against "conspiracy theories." On the upside, some law suits are pushing back on this. We also discuss the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which more than doubles the size of the IRS and wastes more money on so-called climate change mitigation, as well as supply chain disruptions already being seen here in NH.