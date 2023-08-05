Create New Account
Weaponized Humanity
Robert Breaker


August 4, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how people can be used as weapons, and how the antichrist will use humans as weapons to help bring in his global government.


NOTE: This video was taken down from my YOUTUBE channel, so you know it's good! : )


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34eezj-weaponized-humanity.html

Keywords
humanitychristianantichristsermonweaponizedglobal governmentrobert breakerhumans as weapons

