© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Feelings Are Not Arguments
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • August 22, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3708/im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3708-im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017
Question: “The first time I ever listened to your podcast, and many times since, you've shut down a caller when they use the phrase: ‘I feel that...’ by telling them how that isn't an argument. You're right, of course, feelings aren't arguments. However, my limited knowledge of psychology is that the unconscious mind is doing a lot of work in the background crunching through data at a much higher speed than the conscious mind is able to. And, when the unconscious arrives at a conclusion, this may be presented as a feeling or an intuition. This could be an experienced electrician who can just point at a wall and know that the problem is behind it, or a football quarterback that knows he has to throw the ball right now. I've always pictured your unconscious as a savant who is hogtied and gagged in the trunk of your car and his only way of getting a message to you is to bump his head on the back of the seats.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3708/im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3708-im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017
Question: “The first time I ever listened to your podcast, and many times since, you've shut down a caller when they use the phrase: ‘I feel that...’ by telling them how that isn't an argument. You're right, of course, feelings aren't arguments. However, my limited knowledge of psychology is that the unconscious mind is doing a lot of work in the background crunching through data at a much higher speed than the conscious mind is able to. And, when the unconscious arrives at a conclusion, this may be presented as a feeling or an intuition. This could be an experienced electrician who can just point at a wall and know that the problem is behind it, or a football quarterback that knows he has to throw the ball right now. I've always pictured your unconscious as a savant who is hogtied and gagged in the trunk of your car and his only way of getting a message to you is to bump his head on the back of the seats.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.