Iraqi Children Transform a Former War Zone into a Playground

💥 Iraqi children transform former war zones into playgrounds
Once a scene of death and destruction, now a scene of joy and hope – former conflict zones in Mosul have been transformed into playgrounds for kids, where laughter rings out as the children play on swings, trampolines and even a makeshift Ferris wheel.
The location is still not ideal, however – the area is surrounded by rubble and debris left over from from the area’s horrific recent past, while locals hope the authorities can provide the kids with new parks and play equipment. In the meantime, it’s a welcome change of pace that the biggest danger facing the inhabitants is a scraped knee.
