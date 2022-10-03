ay Fay Show: The shares of China Minsheng Bank held by Zhang Hongwei’s Orient Group are worth 5.6 billion RMB. However, in the year 2021 and 2022 alone, Orient Group took out at least 25 billion RMB

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10/1/2022 Fay Fay Show: The shares of China Minsheng Bank held by Zhang Hongwei’s Orient Group are worth 5.6 billion RMB. However, in the year 2021 and 2022 alone, Orient Group took out at least 25 billion RMB in loans. Basically, they are getting loans without paying anything