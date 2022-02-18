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Frequent Boosters Threaten Immune System – European Experts
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230 views • February 18, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


Dr. Peter McCullough, whose appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience helped spur the backlash against the popular podcaster, addresses new evidence from European doctors suggesting that repeated booster shots may threaten the body’s immune system.

Jimmy and Dr. McCullough discuss these concerns about booster shots.

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immune systemcovid vaccinethe jimmy dore showboostersdr peter mcculloughheather mcdonald
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