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Bill Gates Vaccine will carry a Digital ID's. Human Implantable Dot that cannot be taken out.
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357 views • March 16, 2021
"Instructions In The Code To Make That Change" Inserting an artificial code.
HUMAN INPLANTABLE QUANTUM DOT MICRO NEEDLE VACCINE DELIVERY SYSTEM To Be given to all, per order of the NWO
HUMAN INPLANTABLE QUANTUM DOT MICRO NEEDLE VACCINE DELIVERY SYSTEM To Be given to all, per order of the NWO
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