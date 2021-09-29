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WHISTLEBLOWER - NURSE SAYS HOSPITALS ARE LYING AND COVERING UP VACCINE DEATHS AND INJURIES
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407 views • September 29, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vn2zhv-whistleblower-nurse-says-hospitals-are-lying-and-murdering-patients-while-c.html
A Minnesota nurse says she can no longer stay quiet about the lies and coverups that her hospital is participating in.
The vaccines are killing and injuring everyone.
- how the vaccine is killing you
- the cure from being around the vaccinated
There is a pretty simple cure for being around the vaxxed .... one word - SURAMIN + ... and you can make it yourself in your very own kitchen
SOURCE: SonOfEnos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
https://rumble.com/vn2zhv-whistleblower-nurse-says-hospitals-are-lying-and-murdering-patients-while-c.html
A Minnesota nurse says she can no longer stay quiet about the lies and coverups that her hospital is participating in.
The vaccines are killing and injuring everyone.
- how the vaccine is killing you
- the cure from being around the vaccinated
There is a pretty simple cure for being around the vaxxed .... one word - SURAMIN + ... and you can make it yourself in your very own kitchen
SOURCE: SonOfEnos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
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