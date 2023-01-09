Create New Account
Benedictine Monk Shares GRIM New Year Vision of Intensified Persecution of Catholics & HOLY MASS BAN
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Jan 7, 2023

Benedictine priest Dom Francis shares his New Year dream of persecution in the catholic church and the end of religious freedom. He gives essential advice on what the faithful must do to prepare!


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okRG1DOp1q0


