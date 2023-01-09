Benedictine Monk Shares GRIM New Year Vision of Intensified Persecution of Catholics & HOLY MASS BAN

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 7, 2023
Benedictine priest Dom Francis shares his New Year dream of persecution in the catholic church and the end of religious freedom. He gives essential advice on what the faithful must do to prepare!
