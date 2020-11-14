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Dr John Brandenburg holds seminar about the evidence of what existed on Mars
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84 views • November 14, 2020
Mars had life. Some other society bombed mars with a huge bomb in 2 spots over areas that have blown up buildings and other unnatural objects. You want to know the truth? Like and subscribe.
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