Adult Daycare

Tw!tter Cull
* Salads, soulcycle, salons and very little work.
* The Elon Musk experiment: fire them all.
* Many Tw!tter workers weren’t doing much at all; spent much of the day ‘unwinding’.
* There was actually plenty of work to do.
* Tech employees like to snack, dance and go out.
Klepto Alert
* What do federal employees do all day?
* Stealing other people’s underwear from airport carousels could be a critical part of nuclear waste disposal.
* Left behind: Iraq veteran and former Marine Paul Whelan — currently serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-musks-experiment-showed-80-twitters-payroll-wasnt-doing-much
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2022
