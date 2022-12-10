Create New Account
Adult Daycare
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago |

Tw!tter Cull

* Salads, soulcycle, salons and very little work.

* The Elon Musk experiment: fire them all.

* Many Tw!tter workers weren’t doing much at all; spent much of the day ‘unwinding’.

* There was actually plenty of work to do.

* Tech employees like to snack, dance and go out.


Klepto Alert

* What do federal employees do all day?

* Stealing other people’s underwear from airport carousels could be a critical part of nuclear waste disposal.

* Left behind: Iraq veteran and former Marine Paul Whelan — currently serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-musks-experiment-showed-80-twitters-payroll-wasnt-doing-much


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316936079112

