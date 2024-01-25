RESTART your favorite KETO FOODS! How to cycle through Keto foods. Dr. Wendy Myers

Supplements you may need BEFORE starting or re-starting keto foods. Why women may need to CARB-Cycle WITH a KETO diet for 1-3 days per week? How to help your body adapt to more fat. How to heal fatty liver disease.



In general, KETO is WONDERFUL for most people and health-promoting in many ways. However, it can take time for your body to become fat-adapted and for your liver to adjust. If you run into problems, SLOW DOWN, lower your fat levels, cycle in carbs and give your body time to adjust. If you experience difficulties with keto, try eliminating grains and adding 1 teaspoon of MCT (fractionated coconut oil) daily to your diet. Then slowly increase your healthy fat intake over 6 months or 1-2 years. How to improve liver function and bile flow before starting keto.

Dr. Wendy Myers explains why many women many need to cycle moderate carbs into their keto diets. Two reasons among others is hormone production and fatty liver. Women may also need to cycle carbs with their monthly cycles, or consider 1-3 days of moderate carb cycling per week. This can be highly individual. Myers also explains how liver and gall bladder cleanses, parasite cleanse and coffee-enema cleanse can help the body release toxins through the GI tract.

"-If keto didn’t work for you, you didn’t lose weight, felt nauseated, or more tired than usual, here’s why…

-Problems with the keto diet - it negatively impacts hormones (you need carbs for this)

-Why it doesn’t work if your liver is functioning poorly!

-How to do keto correctly - tips for cycling keto to optimize hormone balance and more!"

FULL SHOW Why the Keto Diet Doesn't Work for Women

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AicJ6ySt2Q0

Wendy Myers ND, FDN-P, NC, CHHC, at at www.MyersDetox.com, is a best-selling author, podcast host, and expert in detoxification, specializing in the adverse effects of heavy metal exposure. Wendy founded Myers Detox to share her research and support people in restoring wellness with natural detox solutions.

MORE

Strong liver function is very dependent on GI tract health. The blood supply to the GI tract and liver are completely intertwined and interdependent.

Your liver filters your entire blood supply every 3-5 minutes. That is a big job. Your liver draws a large volume of blood, rich with dietary nutrients, straight from the GI tract, uses the nutrients, removes toxins and expells many toxins through the liver bile.

Strong liver function is critical for good health. Almost all cancer patients have compromised liver function.

Kristina Amelong further explains: The neutraceuticals, theophylline and theobromine, dilate blood vessels, increasing blood dialysis across the colon wall. This increased blood supply to the intestinal tract improves muscle tone and digestion, as well as the elimination process.... [Ten Days to Optimal Health, Pgs. 138-139]



