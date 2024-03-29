“Australia, we have a problem”: Graham Hood, former Qantas captain, on the lethal “vaccine” mandate

Former airline captain Graham Hood gives a very powerful witness statement at Senator Malcolm Roberts’ second public hearing to set the Terms of Reference for a future Royal Commission into COVID.





Graham Hood: "I urge this Senate and I urge this government with these words: Government you must listen. This country is in dire straits. The spirit of this country has been systematically destroyed and I've witnessed it firsthand. I've done what many of you don't have the time to do. I've been face to face with people who've lost loved ones that they know were from vaccine injury. And I don't know whether these excess deaths are being caused by vaccines or 'long COVID,' or whatever else it might be. It could be an additive in food.





"I don't know, but nobody else seems to know either and that's why we must stop. We must investigate. We must do a proper debriefing. We must apply proper human factors. And we must bring the people that I mentioned that have been locked away with censorship, back out of the dark with their data so that we can start healing the people of this country.





"And if we don't do that we have neglected an opportunity that will go down in history as one of the greatest human factor failures in the world."





Full statement by Graham Hood: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAuHOmRZZnY&t=1141s