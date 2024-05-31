Russian aviation in the Kherson region Woke Up the soldiers of the 126th TrO brigade with FAB-500M62 bombs, but not everyone woke up

Russian aviation in the Kherson region woke up the soldiers of the 126th TrO brigade with FAB-500M62 bombs, but for some reason not everyone woke up.
Catching up on uploads, Video from May 30th.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.