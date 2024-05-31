Create New Account
Russian aviation in the Kherson region Woke Up the soldiers of the 126th TrO brigade with FAB-500M62 bombs, but not everyone woke up
Russian aviation in the Kherson region woke up the soldiers of the 126th TrO brigade with FAB-500M62 bombs, but for some reason not everyone woke up.

Catching up on uploads, Video from May 30th.

