Nuclear Iran: Trump's Shocking Peace Deal or Catastrophe?

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- Article argues next 90 days determine humanity's future between peace, war, economic collapse, catastrophe.
- Claims intelligence suggests Iran possesses nuclear warheads, fundamentally changing U.S. negotiation dynamics today.
- Leaked U.S.-Iran proposal reportedly includes sanctions relief, military withdrawal, and asset releases.
- Author contends agreement could stabilize energy markets, lower oil prices, and prevent famine.
- Concludes Trump faces a binary choice: pursue peace negotiations or risk escalation.
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