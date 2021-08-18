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HOW IS THIS A THING? 17TH OF AUGUST 2021
Free4eva Media
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https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/new-zealand-announces-a-nationwide-lockdown-over-one-covid-case/ar-AANp4Tv
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https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-variants-could-be-named-after-constellations-once-greek-alphabet-is-used-up-who-official-says-12376314
https://www.businesspost.ie/energy/blackouts-loom-this-winter-as-emergency-plan-is-abandoned-f5281ae2
IN FULL: Curfew introduced in Victoria amid raft of new restrictions | ABC News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDXnXezXVeE
https://www.breitbart.com/news/snap-national-lockdown-in-new-zealand-over-single-virus-case/

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https://www.breitbart.com/news/snap-national-lockdown-in-new-zealand-over-single-virus-case/
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