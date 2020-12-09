EP 2230-9AM China “Has People at the Top of America’s Core Inner Circle of Power and Influence”

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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 08, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3399475747
The economics professor from Beijing made an appearance on a Chinese television show last week to discuss Wall Street’s relationship with China. The professor said that between 1992 and 2016, China and the US were easily able to fix quarrels because China had “people at the top” of America’s core inner circle of power and influence – but that all ended once Donald Trump was elected as US president. Who are these traitors among us? https://bit.ly/3qF48Hm
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