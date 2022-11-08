Skyrocketing Farming Costs and Corrupt USDA Will Cause National Famine says Holly Weilnau



“Most people have gotten comfortable with being fed and have forgotten how to feed themselves,” says Holly Weilnau, who operates a family farm alongside her husband and children in northern Ohio. This hard-working woman shares the catastrophic truth behind how Covid restrictions put immense pressures on local farmers, as well as how much prices on items like fertilizer have skyrocketed to unfathomable heights. Holly contends that if Americans don’t start supporting local farmers, an inevitable nationwide food shortage will take place sooner than later. There will be people who will be starving, and there will be people who have food, she points out. All of this will cause major chaos among citizens. Holly advises Americans to question everything.







TAKEAWAYS





When you stop asking WHY, that’s when tyranny gains control over you





The USDA has worked alongside the Federal Government to restrict small farms and local farming operations





Holly’s TikTok was stripped down after speaking out about rising food prices, upcoming food shortage, and the plight of the American farmer





The Weilnaus have a 130 acre farm that they manage on their own to help support their local community







