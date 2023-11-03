🚨 Rep. James Comer brings the receipts with checks to the Big Guy. 🚨

Rep. James Comer brings the Biden receipts with checks to the Big Guy.
🚨 Joe Biden accepted $40,000 dollars that came from a Chinese Communist Party company.
🚨 Bidens & their associates got over $20 million in payments from China, Romania, and Russia.
🚨 Joe Biden even dined with these business oligarchs.
Biden needs to be held accountable.
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1720087729185394763?s=20
