🚨 Rep. James Comer brings the receipts with checks to the Big Guy. 🚨
Published 14 hours ago

Rep. James Comer brings the Biden receipts with checks to the Big Guy.


🚨 Joe Biden accepted $40,000 dollars that came from a Chinese Communist Party company.


🚨 Bidens & their associates got over $20 million in payments from China, Romania, and Russia.


🚨 Joe Biden even dined with these business oligarchs.


Biden needs to be held accountable.


@RepJamesComer


https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1720087729185394763?s=20

Keywords
treasonmoney launderingnational security threatpay for playbiden crime familybiden regime

