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Is Depopulation By Any Means? - Dr Bryan Ardis with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
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2497 views • August 06, 2021
In this vitally important interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discovers the truth about Dr. Antony Fauci knowing what the adverse effects would be and the agenda to vaccinate the world. The number of deaths arising from these 'so-called' vaccines is rising to unbelievable levels and still, they press on, now wanting to inject 16-year-olds in the UK!
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