Jehovah-Jireh Supplies Every Need!!!

1) “For the creation was subjected to frustration and futility, not willingly [because of some intentional fault on its part], but by the will of Him who subjected it, in hope, that the creation itself will also be freed from its bondage to decay [and gain entrance] into the glorious freedom of the children of God” (Romans 8: 20-21, AMP).

Please pay attention to this next verse given in the KJV:

“For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now” (Romans 8: 22).

It is confirmed at least twice, the dilapidation and barrenness that evil brings on the earth.

2) “How long must the land mourn and the grass and countryside wither? Because of the wickedness and hypocrisy of those who live in it, the beasts and the birds are consumed and are swept away [by the drought], because men [mocking me] have said, ‘He will not [live long enough to] see [what happens at] our final end” (Jeremiah 12: 4, AMP).