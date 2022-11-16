708. 6th & 7th; It Is Finished, & My Spirit. Matthew 27:49-50, Mark 15:36-37, Luke 23:46, John 19:30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 27:49-50, Mark 15:36 37, Luke 23:46, John 19:30 combined
-
JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by Everlight Ministries
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
If you would like to support this project, please visit https://bookofjesus.org and click “Join”
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Twitter - @EverlightMin