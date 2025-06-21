BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Prayer: Exodus 15:26, Psalm 103:3,4; Levi 17:11; 1 Corinthians 5:7b, 20250621
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
1 view • 2 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

The Vicarious Shed-Blood of My LORD Jesus Christ Divinely Atones for My Soul:

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, Heavenly Father, and JEHOVAH RAPHA, my LORD YAHWEH, and HEALER in Exodus 15:26, and Psalm 103:3,4!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting love upon me! Thank You, Glorious Father for reminding me of the new nature that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ endowed me by His Atoning Sacrifice on the Cross.

My JEHOVAH RAPHA, my LORD YAHWEH, and HEALER, I humbly pray that Your Holy Spirit will grant me the wisdom to worship You in spirit and truth, and faithfully serve You. Holy Father, please allow Your Holy Scriptures to remind me that:

11 The life of my flesh is in the Blood of the Lamb and, You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, have given Him to me upon the altar to make Atonement for my soul; for the Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ maketh Atonement for my soul. (Leviticus 17:11)

7b For even Christ, my Passover, was sacrificed for me at Calvary! (1 Corinthians 5:7b) Amen!

My Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, JEHOVAH RAPHA, my LORD YAHWEH, and HEALER, please empower me to claim all my Divine Inheritances. Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Gracious Name, Power, Righteousness, and Atonement of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! Exodus 15:26, Psalm 103:3,4; Leviticus 17:11; 1 Corinthians 5:7b (Personalized KJV)  

fathercrosslifeprayerjehovahyahwehdivinesacrificesoulcalvarypassoverbloodlambfleshatonementshedaltarhealerlord jesusholy scripturesatoningraphainheritancesatonevicarious
