



On one of our first days spent in Spokane visiting with Butterfly, she took us to the Salvation Army building where she attends a World Prayer Group weekly.



Butterfly wanted to introduce Lewis to those whose powerful prayers have helped see her through difficult times in her life and while she is alone in enemy territory on the Arizona border.



We were welcomed with open arms, Solovino of course was the star of the show, but the members of the group where beyond excited to meet Lewis who they had heard so much about over the years.



After introductions were made we were approached by a woman who gifted us each with dated prayer journals to welcome us to their circle.



Once everyone had arrived we were all seated and community notes were read.



A members wife who was not in attendance had taken the time to make homemade boxes which read "Notes To God" to give to anyone who would be interested in giving one a home.



The idea behind the box, the husband proudly boasted, was for children to drop notes to God in the box for them to collect and read at the end of the year to see which prayers have been answered and why others were not.



We were treated to a video presentation on the people of Rio De Janeiro & the Christ Redeemer Statue then the group jumped into prayers for individual countries & the dying children in them.



Midway through the meeting several members took the time to lay hands to pray over Lewis & I after learning of the difficulties we had during the last operation.



I was able to capture a moment where Butterfly, Lewis & the World's Prayer Group laid hands on a member who was having a tough time & needed strength to keep on with the mission he has a head of him.



He was encircled by his friend's the moment he asked for their hands.



It was a unique to me experience that I am grateful for being a part of. 🥰



