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1994 : Robert Wilner accusing Dr Fauci and the NIH
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31 views • May 18, 2021
Cet enregistrement date du 7 décembre 1994 à Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, Caroline du Nord.
Dr Willner, un médecin de 40 ans d'expérience, dénonçait le canular du SIDA.
Fauci ment, et depuis longtemps...
Vidéo trouvée sur GAB :
https://gab.com/SomeBitchIKnow/posts/106248466300232693
Vidéo complète :
https://youtu.be/9WFhw5HHHbQ
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Dr Willner, un médecin de 40 ans d'expérience, dénonçait le canular du SIDA.
Fauci ment, et depuis longtemps...
Vidéo trouvée sur GAB :
https://gab.com/SomeBitchIKnow/posts/106248466300232693
Vidéo complète :
https://youtu.be/9WFhw5HHHbQ
=======================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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