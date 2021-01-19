THE PRESIDENTIAL (S)ELECTION AND THE EMPTY INAUGURATION EXPLAINED!!!

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pressfortruth
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Ever since Joe Biden “won” the presidential (s)Election it has been obvious that his inauguration would be an empty wasteland just like his various rallies and conferences have been because people don’t actually like Biden, for many he’s just the “lesser evil”…Earlier this month an “insurrection” was staged in an effort to provide the perfect excuse as to why Washington DC will be empty on the 20th of January. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth provides more evidence that the “insurrection” or “coup attempt” was nothing of the sort but rather a LIHOP event (Let It Happen On Purpose) to not only hide the fact that the system is rigged, but to also show their force and might to the American people as the potential for civil war continues to brew.
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Sources:
https://www.npr.org/sections/insurrection-at-the-capitol/2021/01/16/957642610/unprecedented-number-of-troops-descend-on-washington-d-c-for-bidens-inauguration
https://twitter.com/Suribelle1/status/1351589904854233089
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/
https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1350896490395275266
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/19/politics/fbi-warn-qanon-biden-inauguration/index.html
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/01/18/nation/fbi-vetting-guard-troops-dc-amid-fears-insider-attack/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1350735268077207555