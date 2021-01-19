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THE PRESIDENTIAL (S)ELECTION AND THE EMPTY INAUGURATION EXPLAINED!!!
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631 views • January 19, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Ever since Joe Biden “won” the presidential (s)Election it has been obvious that his inauguration would be an empty wasteland just like his various rallies and conferences have been because people don’t actually like Biden, for many he’s just the “lesser evil”…Earlier this month an “insurrection” was staged in an effort to provide the perfect excuse as to why Washington DC will be empty on the 20th of January. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth provides more evidence that the “insurrection” or “coup attempt” was nothing of the sort but rather a LIHOP event (Let It Happen On Purpose) to not only hide the fact that the system is rigged, but to also show their force and might to the American people as the potential for civil war continues to brew.

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://www.npr.org/sections/insurrection-at-the-capitol/2021/01/16/957642610/unprecedented-number-of-troops-descend-on-washington-d-c-for-bidens-inauguration

https://twitter.com/Suribelle1/status/1351589904854233089

https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/

https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1350896490395275266

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/19/politics/fbi-warn-qanon-biden-inauguration/index.html

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/01/18/nation/fbi-vetting-guard-troops-dc-amid-fears-insider-attack/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1350735268077207555
Keywords
trumpfbiinsurrectionbidentroopsinaugurationcapitolsetuppress for truthpressfortruth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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