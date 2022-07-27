WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 24JUL22 - Pilot Does This and Loses License

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
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This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #191
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