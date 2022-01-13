ARE YOU A 'DOMESTIC EXTREMIST'? IT'S EASIER THAN YOU THINK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The Biden Justice Department has announced that it is setting up a new "domestic terrorism" division to monitor Americans for "extremism." How do they define it? Among other things, it's being "anti-authority." What could go wrong? Also today, voting reform...or election fixing? Bernie Sanders wants to give you a new face mask! And...major Danish newspaper apologizes to its readers for printing government covid lies.