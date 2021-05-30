The Moment of Crisis - A Message for our Time - Walter Veith

Happy Sabbath everyone!

I wanted to share this excellent and very timely message which is relevant to our current situation.

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- In this message he compares the crisis that Jesus' disciples faced associated with the sudden arrest and crucifixion of the Messiah Jesus, and parallels it with the signs and happenings within our current events.

- What can we learn from the mistakes and misconceptions of Jesus' disciples?

- Is it possible that the way it was then, is similar to where we find our selves now in these end-times?

- Could it be that like Jesus' disciples, that the majority within the denominational and non-denominational "Christian" community have also been led to expect that things will happen in a particular way, believing that they have more time or that they will be "raptured' away before this looming tribulation period happens?

- The disciples were deceived from a lifetime of indoctrination and expectations from the Pharisees, which left them unprepared; although the events had been foretold for thousands of years and even from the lips of Jesus Himself; and in the end they were betrayed not only by their misconceptions but by their fellow man from within.

- Is it possible that something like that could happen to us?

-How often have we cracked-open the bible to verify the validity of what we believe will happen in the end? But are you sure it says that?

- For those who watch this and pay attention, if one is not already on this same page or level of cognizance, one may find very it trans-formative. It did me; my focus is now tuned to a whole new level; this is not the time to sleep, but a time to be sober, prayerful, diligently studying and WATCHFUL.