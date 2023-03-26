Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Special Guest Matt Trewhella - How do we properly fight against medical tyranny?
30 views
channel image
Our Amazing Grace
Published 21 hours ago |

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Matt Trewhella discuss how we have been programmed to trust the white coats and how we can reverse it.Show more


Matt Trewhella is the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. He and his wife Clara have been married for 41 year; they have 11 children and 27 grandchildren. He is the founder of Missionaries to the Preborn, and the author of the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and A Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to the Civil Government.


*************************************


Links referenced in this interview:


Pre-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hN9ea64O1B4&t=2126s


Post-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hw-zBWq8UTY&t=1370s


Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates book purchase:

https://defytyrants.com/store/book-the-doctrine-of-the-lesser-magistrates/


Montana sermon referenced:

https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=34161335585


Matt’s Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/DefyTyrants


You can download the "Directives For My Care" form here https://www.dropbox.com/s/awedh8qmxsqdbo9/DIRECTIVES%20FOR%20MY%20CARE-%201.pdf?dl=0


Show less

CSID: 96d797684636b3ee



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
fightwifeguest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket